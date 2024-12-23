Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,528 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 26,760 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $6,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the software company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Autodesk by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 5.1% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 920 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk Trading Up 1.5 %

Autodesk stock opened at $298.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $299.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.16. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.32 and a 52-week high of $326.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.15, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ADSK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Autodesk from $290.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $358.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.95.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.84, for a total value of $78,604.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,944.36. This represents a 5.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total transaction of $167,783.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,249 shares in the company, valued at $9,227,759.94. This trade represents a 1.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,386 shares of company stock valued at $403,308. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

