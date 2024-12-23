Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 28,284 Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 423,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,284 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $56,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 64.2% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Addus HomeCare in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 9,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Addus HomeCare during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $131.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.01. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 1-year low of $85.94 and a 1-year high of $136.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.07.

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $289.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ADUS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Roberton James Stevenson sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $272,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,257. This represents a 18.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total value of $1,539,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,476,034.52. This represents a 8.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

