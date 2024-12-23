Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Stock Position Boosted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 561,274 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,082 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $51,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STRA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Strategic Education during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Strategic Education during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the third quarter valued at $55,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Strategic Education Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ STRA opened at $92.70 on Monday. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.11 and a 1 year high of $123.62. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.14.

Strategic Education Announces Dividend

Strategic Education ( NASDAQ:STRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The health services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.35. Strategic Education had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $305.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on STRA shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Strategic Education

About Strategic Education

(Free Report)

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.