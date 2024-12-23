UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 335,228 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,369 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $10,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in UBS Group by 566.4% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 41.6% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America started coverage on UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

UBS Group Stock Down 0.1 %

UBS opened at $29.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $95.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.14. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $33.34.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 4.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

