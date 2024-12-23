Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 190,974 Shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,554,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,974 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.07% of Newmark Group worth $55,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Newmark Group by 1,017.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,137,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,197,000 after buying an additional 1,946,322 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the 3rd quarter worth $17,203,000. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Newmark Group by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,421,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,083,000 after purchasing an additional 493,050 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Newmark Group by 7.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,686,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,399,000 after purchasing an additional 480,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Newmark Group by 153.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 599,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 363,032 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NMRK opened at $13.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.40 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.22 and a 1 year high of $16.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.44.

Newmark Group Announces Dividend

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $685.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.07 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 18.95%. Newmark Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $16.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

