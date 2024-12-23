Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,730,283 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 828,456 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.47% of Kinross Gold worth $54,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 270,875 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 56,324 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 3,524.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,641 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 9,375 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the second quarter valued at about $4,464,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Pullen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 190,973 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares in the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KGC opened at $9.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.20. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $10.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The mining company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on KGC. StockNews.com upgraded Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.13.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

