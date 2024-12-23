Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 32.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,921 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $10,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.4% in the third quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Nepc LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 6,368,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,768,000 after buying an additional 52,172 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 11,807 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 61,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,841,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

VGIT stock opened at $58.15 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.17. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.03 and a twelve month high of $60.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1855 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

