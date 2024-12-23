M&T Bank Corp Cuts Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,473 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $6,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IUSG. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 11,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

IUSG opened at $141.02 on Monday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $100.72 and a twelve month high of $145.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.254 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.