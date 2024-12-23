M&T Bank Corp Has $6.21 Million Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,120 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,930 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in SAP were worth $6,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 22.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,246,279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,347,422,000 after buying an additional 1,866,468 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SAP by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 611,572 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 210,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,295,000 after purchasing an additional 23,352 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 8.6% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 197,976 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,934,000 after purchasing an additional 15,604 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the third quarter valued at $40,573,000.

SAP Stock Performance

NYSE:SAP opened at $247.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $148.38 and a 1 year high of $256.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $238.81 and a 200-day moving average of $219.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. SAP had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SAP from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of SAP from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of SAP from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of SAP from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.33.

SAP Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

