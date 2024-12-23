Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 466,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.25% of Materion worth $52,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Materion by 164.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Materion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $757,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Materion by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,483,000 after buying an additional 33,751 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Materion by 2.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 252,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,299,000 after buying an additional 5,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Materion by 69.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 47,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,310,000 after buying an additional 19,483 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Materion news, CFO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.92, for a total value of $115,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,530,144. This trade represents a 7.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,000 shares of Materion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $235,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,484.67. The trade was a 14.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MTRN opened at $99.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Materion Co. has a 12 month low of $96.18 and a 12 month high of $145.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.19.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.41. The business had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.40 million. Materion had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Materion Co. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.21%.

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

