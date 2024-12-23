Canada One Mining (CVE:CONE) Trading 33.3% Higher – Here’s Why

Canada One Mining Corp. (CVE:CONE – Get Free Report) shares rose 33.3% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 295,267 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 197% from the average daily volume of 99,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Canada One Mining Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$911,600.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.20.

About Canada One Mining

Canada One Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral deposits in Canada. The company focuses on exploring for and discovery of battery metal deposit. It owns 100% interests in the Copper Dome project contiguous to the Copper Mountain Mine in British Columbia is the company's flagship project.

