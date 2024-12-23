Datametrex AI (CVE:DM) Stock Price Down 50% – Here’s What Happened

Datametrex AI Limited (CVE:DM – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 50% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. 3,344,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 271% from the average session volume of 902,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 554.49, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of C$3.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.59.

Datametrex AI Limited engages in the collecting, analyzing, and presenting structured and unstructured data using machine learning and artificial intelligence in Canada and South Korea. The company operates through two segments, AI and Technology and Health Care. It offers health security businesses, including concierge medical services, and telemedicine services; Imagine Health consisting of integrated medical centre, pharmacy, and ancillary services; physician consultation and medical professional services; and sale of prescription drugs and over-the-counter products.

