Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 101,247 Shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,036,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,247 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.60% of Victory Capital worth $57,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VCTR. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Victory Capital by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 367.5% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Victory Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Victory Capital from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Victory Capital from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Victory Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

Victory Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $65.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.55 and a 12-month high of $73.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.07.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.78%.

Victory Capital Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Featured Stories

