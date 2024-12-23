Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Free Report) (TSE:NG) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 917,835 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 152,164 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $3,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. bought a new position in NovaGold Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in NovaGold Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. 57.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of NovaGold Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd.

NovaGold Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NG opened at $3.35 on Monday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $4.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.77 and a beta of 1.07.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 2nd. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

NovaGold Resources Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

