Geode Capital Management LLC Has $57.61 Million Position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 528,615 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,655 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.89% of Agilysys worth $57,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGYS. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Agilysys by 117.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 337 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Agilysys by 66.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agilysys during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.
Agilysys Stock Up 2.8 %
NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $138.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.57. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.52 and a 52-week high of $142.64.
Insider Transactions at Agilysys
In other Agilysys news, insider Chris J. Robertson sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.86, for a total value of $26,627.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,281,856.64. This trade represents a 1.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William David Wood III sold 588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.86, for a total transaction of $59,305.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,990,451.94. The trade was a 1.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,122 shares of company stock worth $1,231,391 in the last quarter. 19.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AGYS. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Agilysys from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Agilysys from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BTIG Research raised their price target on Agilysys from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $132.00) on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilysys has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.80.
About Agilysys
Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.
