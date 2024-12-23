Geode Capital Management LLC Has $57.61 Million Position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 528,615 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,655 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.89% of Agilysys worth $57,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGYS. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Agilysys by 117.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 337 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Agilysys by 66.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agilysys during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Stock Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $138.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.57. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.52 and a 52-week high of $142.64.

Insider Transactions at Agilysys

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $68.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.54 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 37.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Agilysys news, insider Chris J. Robertson sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.86, for a total value of $26,627.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,281,856.64. This trade represents a 1.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William David Wood III sold 588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.86, for a total transaction of $59,305.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,990,451.94. The trade was a 1.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,122 shares of company stock worth $1,231,391 in the last quarter. 19.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AGYS. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Agilysys from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Agilysys from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BTIG Research raised their price target on Agilysys from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $132.00) on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilysys has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.80.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

Featured Stories

