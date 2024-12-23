Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 5,718 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 380,092 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,718 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $57,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 15,075.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in OSI Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gerald M. Chizever sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $296,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,980.16. This represents a 20.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Manoocher M. Aliabadi sold 2,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.02, for a total value of $451,670.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,058,481.88. The trade was a 3.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,591 shares of company stock valued at $7,557,745. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OSI Systems Stock Down 0.1 %

OSI Systems stock opened at $175.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.31 and a 200 day moving average of $148.63. OSI Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $120.42 and a one year high of $189.13.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.19. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $344.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OSIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on OSI Systems from $172.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.00.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

