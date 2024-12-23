Barclays PLC Invests $3.57 Million in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 395,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,566,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YMM. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 12.4% during the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 1.0% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 545,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 29.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 25,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares during the period. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YMM has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Full Truck Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Full Truck Alliance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

NYSE:YMM opened at $11.32 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.62. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $12.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 0.28.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

