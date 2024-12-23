Barclays PLC Has $3.60 Million Stock Position in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.22% of Perella Weinberg Partners worth $3,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 122.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 5,379 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners during the third quarter valued at about $197,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. 41.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Perella Weinberg Partners

In related news, CEO Andrew Bednar sold 300,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total transaction of $7,358,173.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,865,129.28. This trade represents a 34.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Dietrich Becker sold 442,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total value of $10,841,922.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 379,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,281,347.20. This represents a 53.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities raised their target price on Perella Weinberg Partners from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Perella Weinberg Partners Stock Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ:PWP opened at $23.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.57. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 12-month low of $10.73 and a 12-month high of $26.62.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. Perella Weinberg Partners had a negative return on equity of 295.65% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Perella Weinberg Partners’s revenue was up 100.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Perella Weinberg Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. Perella Weinberg Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -11.81%.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advisory services related to strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, and financing and capital solutions advice with resources focused on restructuring, liability management, and capital markets advisory, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

