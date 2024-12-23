iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,747 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $7,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EWT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1,025.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,008,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563,810 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 1,949,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,668,000 after buying an additional 340,700 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,019,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,903,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 991,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,396,000 after acquiring an additional 49,532 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,778,000.

NYSEARCA:EWT opened at $52.22 on Monday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 12 month low of $42.13 and a 12 month high of $57.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.96.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

