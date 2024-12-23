Franklin Resources Inc. Has $7.46 Million Holdings in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,120,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,697 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in FIGS were worth $7,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIGS. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS in the second quarter valued at $158,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in FIGS by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,307,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,298,000 after acquiring an additional 322,358 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FIGS in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in FIGS by 304.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 44,800 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in FIGS by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 207,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 30,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of FIGS from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of FIGS in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of FIGS from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.35.

NYSE FIGS opened at $5.75 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.72. FIGS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $7.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $976.41 million, a PE ratio of 95.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 299.52 and a beta of 1.33.

About FIGS

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

