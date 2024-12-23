Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires Shares of 520,301 Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTV)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 520,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,435,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARTV. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $623,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Artiva Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Artiva Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth about $2,912,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Artiva Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,234,000. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new position in shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,506,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Artiva Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARTV opened at $11.11 on Monday. Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $17.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.64.

Artiva Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.24). On average, analysts predict that Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Artiva Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing natural killer (NK) cell-based therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases and cancers. The company’s lead product candidate is AB-101, an off-the-shelf NK cell therapy for patients with autoimmune diseases and cancers, such as lupus nephritis, rheumatoid arthritis, pemphigus vulgaris, the anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody-associated vasculitis subtypes granulomatosis with polyangiitis/microscopic polyangiitis, systemic lupus erythematosus, and B-cell-non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

