Franklin Resources Inc. Has $7.29 Million Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $7,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000.

Shares of HDV opened at $111.94 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.06 and a 200-day moving average of $115.16. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $100.59 and a 1 year high of $121.70.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

