Arcus Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 29.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,785 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,776 shares during the quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,492 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 13,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.7 %

AMZN stock opened at $224.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $205.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 48.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.05 and a 12 month high of $233.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Pivotal Research began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.00.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.85, for a total value of $625,790,203.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 917,416,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,602,535,437.60. The trade was a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,171,900. This represents a 3.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,034,534 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,883,872 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

