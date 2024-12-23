Carrera Capital Advisors Increases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Carrera Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,703 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 0.7% of Carrera Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Carrera Capital Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 294,890 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $54,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 22.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 5,747 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in Amazon.com by 12.0% during the third quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 21,034 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,919,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.4% during the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 182,888 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 7.0% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 525,823 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $97,977,000 after acquiring an additional 34,298 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.00.

Insider Activity

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,049.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 99,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,864,290.60. This represents a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,171,900. This represents a 3.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,034,534 shares of company stock worth $1,253,883,872 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.7 %

AMZN stock opened at $224.92 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.05 and a 12 month high of $233.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 48.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $205.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

