Cumberland Partners Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,888 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.4% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $34,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,686 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 25.9% during the second quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 3,401 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.9% during the second quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 30,881 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 49.6% in the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 298,770 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,557,000 after acquiring an additional 99,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,945 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $224.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $205.83 and its 200-day moving average is $191.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $144.05 and a one year high of $233.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,077.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,273,459.55. This represents a 4.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,502 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $1,132,366.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,911 shares in the company, valued at $106,797,072.91. This trade represents a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,034,534 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,883,872 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Pivotal Research assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $197.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.00.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

