Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. Boosts Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,166 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoertkorn Richard Charles raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 3,490 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Smart Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its stake in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 30,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Pavion Blue Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% during the third quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 21,650 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $134.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.63 and a 200-day moving average of $127.32. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $47.32 and a one year high of $152.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company’s revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.57%.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Benchmark upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Melius Research upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $148.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.15.

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $131,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,671,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,763,402,713.60. This represents a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 165,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.27, for a total value of $20,021,677.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,420,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,107,588.59. The trade was a 1.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,556,986 shares of company stock worth $201,687,727. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

