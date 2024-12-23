GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $5.61 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 135.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,087 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,285 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.4% of GSA Capital Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 20,897.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 39,135,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $72,921,080,000 after purchasing an additional 38,949,065 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 13,606.7% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,932,580 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $759,971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903,889 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 20,517.4% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 3,884,325 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $750,646,000 after buying an additional 3,865,485 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 16,920,526 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,152,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6,590.8% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,353,894 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $432,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318,713 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $224.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 48.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.05 and a 12-month high of $233.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $205.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.38.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.85, for a total value of $625,790,203.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917,416,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,602,535,437.60. The trade was a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total transaction of $3,054,899.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,261 shares in the company, valued at $69,918,559.59. This trade represents a 4.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,034,534 shares of company stock worth $1,253,883,872. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Redburn Atlantic raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.00.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

