Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Raised by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,412 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 38.3% during the second quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,686 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 25.9% in the second quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 3,401 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.9% in the second quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 30,881 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 298,770 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $59,557,000 after buying an additional 99,084 shares during the period. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,945 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $246,237.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,958,982.72. This represents a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total value of $1,000,077.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,273,459.55. The trade was a 4.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,034,534 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,883,872 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $224.92 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.05 and a 12-month high of $233.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 48.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.