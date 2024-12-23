Savvy Advisors Inc. Has $5.73 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,746 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,486 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.2% of Savvy Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the third quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,492 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% during the third quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 13,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $224.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $205.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.05 and a 52-week high of $233.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.16, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total value of $1,000,077.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,273,459.55. The trade was a 4.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,171,900. This trade represents a 3.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,034,534 shares of company stock worth $1,253,883,872. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $197.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.00.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

