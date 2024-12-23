Innovative Industrial Properties Reports Default by PharmaCann on LeasesSAN DIEGO, CA – December 20, 2024 – Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. disclosed in an 8-K filing that it has encountered defaults by PharmaCann Inc. on leases. Through indir

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Innovative Industrial Properties’s 8K filing here.
Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile
Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Innovative Industrial Properties
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Micron Stock Under $100: Seize the AI-Driven Upside
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- AI’s Next Big Winners: 3 Small-Cap Stocks to Watch in 2025
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- SolarEdge Stock Climbs Back: Goldman Sachs Sees 40% Upside