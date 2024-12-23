29,100 Shares in Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYXS. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 133.6% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 84,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 48,481 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Pyxis Oncology by 40.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 14,349 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 951,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 208,344 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,405,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. 39.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pyxis Oncology alerts:

Pyxis Oncology Stock Up 9.7 %

Shares of PYXS stock opened at $1.69 on Monday. Pyxis Oncology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $6.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $100.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, CFO Pamela Ann Connealy acquired 88,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.96 per share, for a total transaction of $174,146.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,199,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,320.28. This represents a 8.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Friday. Stephens assumed coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair lowered Pyxis Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pyxis Oncology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.43.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pyxis Oncology

Pyxis Oncology Profile

(Free Report)

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat cancers. Its lead antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) product candidate is PYX-201, an investigational novel ADC consisting of human immunoglobulin G1 (IgG1), which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with relapsed or refractory solid tumors; and lead immuno-oncology (IO) product candidate is PYX-106, an investigational fully human IgG1 Siglec-15-targeting antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.