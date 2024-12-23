The First Bancorp (NASDAQ: FNLC) Declares Fourth Quarter DividendDAMARISCOTTA, ME–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The First Bancorp (NASDAQ: FNLC), the parent company of First National Bank, has announced the declaration of a quarterly cash dividend of 36 cents pe

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read First Bancorp’s 8K filing here.

First Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, time, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans comprising commercial real estate owner occupied, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property such as retail space, offices, industrial buildings, hotels, educational facilities, and other specific or mixed use properties; commercial real estate non-owner occupied loans; commercial construction to finance construction in a mix of owner- and nonowner occupied commercial real estate properties; and commercial and industrial loans, including revolving and term loan for financing working capital and/or capital investment.

Read More