Aptiv PLC Completes Merger with Aptiv Swiss Holdings and Agreement on Senior and Subordinated Notes

Aptiv PLC, a leading global technology company, reported on a recent Form 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. According to the filing dated December 19, 2024, Aptiv Swiss Holdings Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Aptiv PLC, has successfully merged with Aptiv Irish Holdings Limited, another subsidiary of Aptiv PLC. This merger, as outlined in the Agreement dated November 4, 2024, saw Aptiv Swiss Holdings emerging as the surviving entity following approval from Aptiv Irish Holdings’ shareholders at a meeting held on December 2, 2024.

In connection with this merger, Aptiv Swiss Holdings executed the Thirteenth Supplemental Indenture on December 19, 2024. This agreement, entered into with Aptiv Global Financing Designated Activity Company and Aptiv Corporation as obligors, and other key parties, marks the succession of Aptiv Swiss Holdings as the issuer for all outstanding senior notes previously issued by Aptiv Irish Holdings. These senior notes, totaling various principal amounts and due at different maturity dates, include a range of Euro-denominated and USD-denominated Senior Notes.

Additionally, as part of the merger, Aptiv Swiss Holdings also signed the Third Supplemental Indenture on the same day. This agreement involved the assumption of obligations related to subordinated notes by Aptiv Swiss Holdings as the successor issuer. The subordinated notes, including Fixed-to-Fixed Reset Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2054, were initially issued by Aptiv Irish Holdings and Aptiv Global Financing Designated Activity Company.

Exhibits 4.1 and 4.2 attached to the filing contain detailed information on the Thirteenth Senior Supplemental Indenture and the Third Subordinated Supplemental Indenture, respectively. These agreements provide a comprehensive overview of the contractual arrangements resulting from the merger between the aforementioned entities.

The Form 8-K filing also includes Item 9.01, covering Financial Statements and Exhibits. Detailed descriptions and numbers for the two supplemental indentures, along with an interactive data file, are listed under this section for reference.

The filing was signed and authorized by Katherine H. Ramundo, Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer, Chief Compliance Officer, and Secretary of Aptiv PLC. The report signifies a significant step in the corporate restructuring and financial obligations handling within the Aptiv group of companies.

