Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 18,130 Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Free Report) by 55.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,130 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its position in GrafTech International by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 61,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 32,450 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in GrafTech International by 179.6% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 135,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 87,027 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 101,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 23,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EAF opened at $1.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $406.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.31. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $2.53.

GrafTech International ( NYSE:EAF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $130.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.14 million. GrafTech International had a negative net margin of 55.21% and a negative return on equity of 459.99%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that GrafTech International Ltd. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on EAF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GrafTech International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on GrafTech International from $1.00 to $2.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.80.

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

