Midnight Sun Mining (CVE:MMA) Trading Up 51.3% – Should You Buy?

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (CVE:MMA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 51.3% on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.59. 1,480,653 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 688% from the average session volume of 187,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 38.15 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$97.69 million, a P/E ratio of -59.00 and a beta of 0.93.

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for copper, cobalt, nickel, and gold deposits. It owns a 60% interest in the Solwezi licenses located in Zambia. The company was formerly known as Midnight Sun Capital Corporation and changed its name to Midnight Sun Mining Corp.

