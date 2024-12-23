Barclays PLC Has $3.91 Million Stock Holdings in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 385.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,632 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.18% of EVERTEC worth $3,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in EVERTEC by 21.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the second quarter worth about $5,672,000. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 17,475 shares during the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Miguel Vizcarrondo sold 7,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $276,702.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,279,872.66. This trade represents a 6.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Joaquin A. Castrillo-Salgado sold 48,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total transaction of $1,748,184.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,327.84. The trade was a 46.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,185 shares of company stock valued at $2,163,199. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EVERTEC stock opened at $33.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.16. EVERTEC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.76 and a twelve month high of $42.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.47 and its 200 day moving average is $33.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.13. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $211.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.63%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lowered shares of EVERTEC from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley raised EVERTEC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of EVERTEC in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

