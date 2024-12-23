352 Shares in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 352 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the second quarter worth about $12,696,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Cimpress by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,847,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $233,253,000 after purchasing an additional 140,899 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Cimpress by 649.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 107,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,405,000 after purchasing an additional 93,033 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the third quarter worth approximately $7,582,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 15.7% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 423,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,105,000 after purchasing an additional 57,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMPR opened at $74.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.85 and a 200 day moving average of $84.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.08. Cimpress plc has a 12 month low of $58.05 and a 12 month high of $104.92.

Cimpress ( NASDAQ:CMPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $804.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.51 million. Cimpress had a net margin of 4.69% and a negative return on equity of 27.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cimpress plc will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CMPR shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Cimpress from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cimpress from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Cimpress in a report on Friday.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

