Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Takes Position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 827 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in EVERTEC by 866.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in EVERTEC by 90.7% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in EVERTEC by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in EVERTEC during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at EVERTEC

In other EVERTEC news, CFO Joaquin A. Castrillo-Salgado sold 48,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total value of $1,748,184.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,327.84. The trade was a 46.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Brignardello sold 3,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $138,312.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,316. The trade was a 10.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,185 shares of company stock valued at $2,163,199 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EVTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of EVERTEC in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EVERTEC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

EVERTEC Stock Up 0.0 %

EVTC stock opened at $33.61 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. EVERTEC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.76 and a twelve month high of $42.21.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $211.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.51 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

EVERTEC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 15.63%.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

