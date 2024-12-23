Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Makes New $34,000 Investment in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AFYA. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Afya by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Afya during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Afya by 73.8% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Afya during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Afya by 136.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 20,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Afya alerts:

Afya Trading Up 1.7 %

AFYA stock opened at $15.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Afya Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $22.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AFYA. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Afya in a research report on Friday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.50 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Afya in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Get Our Latest Report on AFYA

Afya Company Profile

(Free Report)

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Undergrad, Continuing Education, and Digital Services. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Afya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.