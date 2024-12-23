Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Free Report) by 69.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,477 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Quanex Building Products were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NX. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Quanex Building Products by 65.4% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 150.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Quanex Building Products during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Quanex Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC increased its position in Quanex Building Products by 900.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on NX. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Quanex Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday.

Insider Activity

In other Quanex Building Products news, CEO George Laverne Wilson acquired 4,328 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.03 per share, for a total transaction of $99,673.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,624,441.32. This trade represents a 1.53 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quanex Building Products Trading Up 8.5 %

NYSE:NX opened at $25.10 on Monday. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 1 year low of $22.92 and a 1 year high of $39.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.36 and a 200-day moving average of $28.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.24.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The construction company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 14.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanex Building Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Quanex Building Products Profile

(Free Report)

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.