CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Given Average Rating of “Strong Sell” by Analysts

Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Strong Sell” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVI shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on CVR Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Tudor Pickering raised CVR Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the second quarter valued at about $17,907,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in CVR Energy by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,075,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,789,000 after acquiring an additional 317,475 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,335,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of CVR Energy by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 407,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,917,000 after acquiring an additional 153,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 323.6% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 159,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 121,590 shares during the period. 98.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVR Energy stock opened at $18.01 on Wednesday. CVR Energy has a fifty-two week low of $15.60 and a fifty-two week high of $38.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.22.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. CVR Energy had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 2.88%. CVR Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVR Energy will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

