Barclays PLC Acquires 158,188 Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 240.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158,188 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.19% of Privia Health Group worth $4,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Privia Health Group by 8.5% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Privia Health Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Privia Health Group by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group Price Performance

NASDAQ PRVA opened at $20.07 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.14. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.92 and a 1 year high of $24.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.72, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie started coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

