OPG Power Ventures (LON:OPG) Stock Price Up 12.6% – Still a Buy?

OPG Power Ventures Plc (LON:OPG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 12.6% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as GBX 6.10 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 5.80 ($0.07). Approximately 1,152,199 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 159% from the average daily volume of 444,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.15 ($0.06).

OPG Power Ventures Stock Up 12.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £26.05 million, a P/E ratio of 650.00, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.80, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7.13 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 9.09.

OPG Power Ventures Company Profile

OPG Power Ventures Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, operates, and maintains private sector power projects in India. The company operates 414 MW of thermal power and 62 MW solar power assets. It primarily sells electric power to public sector undertakings and heavy industrial companies.

