Midnight Sun Mining (CVE:MMA) Shares Up 51.3% – Still a Buy?

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (CVE:MMA – Get Free Report) shot up 51.3% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.59. 1,480,653 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 688% from the average session volume of 187,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

Midnight Sun Mining Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 38.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$97.69 million, a P/E ratio of -59.00 and a beta of 0.93.

About Midnight Sun Mining

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for copper, cobalt, nickel, and gold deposits. It owns a 60% interest in the Solwezi licenses located in Zambia. The company was formerly known as Midnight Sun Capital Corporation and changed its name to Midnight Sun Mining Corp.

