Analysts Set Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) PT at $4.04

Shares of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.04.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. William Blair upgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 18.2% during the second quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 489,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 75,530 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC grew its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 41,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22,020 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,077,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 118.0% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 260,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 141,002 shares during the period. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OVID stock opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. Ovid Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 5.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average is $1.16. The stock has a market cap of $70.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.29.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Ovid Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.24% and a negative net margin of 5,142.56%. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. Equities analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of impactful medicines for patients and families with epilepsies and seizure-related neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing soticlestat, a novel cholesterol 24 hydroxylase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of patients with resistant epilepsies; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule direct activator of the KCC2 transporter, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating epilepsies.

