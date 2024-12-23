Fresh Vine Wine Inc. Announces Exclusive Conversation with Amaze Software CEO Aaron DayCHARLOTTE, N.C., December 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (NYSE American: VINE) disclosed today an upcoming exclusive recorded conversation with A

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Fresh Vine Wine’s 8K filing here.
About Fresh Vine Wine
Fresh Vine Wine, Inc produces and sells low-carb and low-calorie wines in the United States and Puerto Rico. Its wine varietals include Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, Rosé, Sauvignon Blanc, Sparkling Rosé, and Reserve Napa Cabernet Sauvignon. The company sells its products through wholesale, retail, and direct-to-consumer channels.
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/16 – 12/20