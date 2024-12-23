KULR Technology Group to Launch KULR ONE Space Battery**

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN: KULR) recently disclosed plans to introduce its KULR ONE Space (K1S) battery through a SpaceX rideshare mission scheduled for 2026. The announcement was made via a press release on December 17, 2024. The K1S battery is set to be launched in collaboration with Exolaunch, marking a significant step forward for KULR in advancing safer and higher-performing battery systems customized for space applications.

Get alerts:

The K1S battery will be integrated into a 6U SmallSat as part of this pathfinder mission. The K1S battery configurations have been meticulously selected to showcase cell and pack performance, as well as electronic functionality in the unique conditions of space. Notably, the K1S is the first commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) lithium-ion battery series engineered to fully comply with NASA’s JSC 20793 battery safety standard.

Key highlights of the K1S rideshare mission include the integration of top cells from leading manufacturers such as LG, Samsung, Amprius, and MOLICEL. Furthermore, the systems will feature MOLICEL 18650-M35A cells earmarked by NASA, incorporating NASA Initial Lot Assessment and other stringent tests. Additionally, the K1S battery architecture aims to include next-generation low-temperature cell technology capable of operating at -60°C without integrated heaters. This mission sets out to provide flight heritage for safe and commercialized variations of battery architectures, offering an innovative and cost-effective solution.

Dr. William Walker, KULR Chief Technology Officer, alongside Peter Hughes, KULR Vice President of Engineering, emphasized the mission’s significance in spotlighting KULR’s advanced energy management platforms. The upcoming launch illustrates KULR’s endeavor to revolutionize the space industry by providing reliable and high-performance energy solutions adhering to strict safety standards, all while driving down costs for consumers.

Michael Mo, CEO of KULR Technology Group, expressed enthusiasm regarding the mission, underscoring the company’s dedication to delivering safer, efficient, and affordable battery solutions for demanding environments. The incorporation of cutting-edge cells and advanced battery management system architecture in the K1S battery positions KULR at the forefront of COTS battery technology for space applications.

For additional information, interested parties can visit [KULR Technology Group’s website](www.kulrtechnology.com).

### About KULR Technology Group Inc.

KULR Technology Group Inc. (NYSE American: KULR) specializes in offering cutting-edge energy storage solutions tailored for space, aerospace, and defense sectors. The company leverages its expertise in battery design, testing, fabrication, and production to deliver commercial-off-the-shelf and custom energy storage systems efficiently and cost-effectively compared to traditional programs.

### Safe Harbor Statement

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those implied. Factors influencing these forward-looking statements are detailed in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For investor relations inquiries, please contact KULR Technology Group, Inc. at 858-866-8478 ext. 847 or [ir@kulrtechnology.com](mailto:ir@kulrtechnology.com).

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read KULR Technology Group’s 8K filing here.

About KULR Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for electronics, batteries, and other components applications in the United States. It provides lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; automated battery cell screening and test systems; cellchecks; safecases; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heat sinks; internal short circuit devices; and CRUX cathodes.

Featured Stories