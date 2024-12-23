Regis Corporation Acquires Alline Salon Group and Updates Financing AgreementRegis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) has recently completed a significant acquisition, as disclosed in its latest 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The acquisi

Regis Corporation, a key player in the haircare industry, disclosed in the 8-K filing the acquisition of Alline Salon Group through a Membership Interest Purchase Agreement. The agreement, reached on December 19, 2024, includes the purchase of all membership interests of Alline from Super C Group, LLC d/b/a Alline Salon Group and other entities.

Alline, operating 314 stores under the Cost Cutters, Holiday Hair, and Supercuts brands, was acquired by Regis Corporation to strengthen its operational footprint. As part of the agreement, Regis terminated all existing franchise agreements with Alline. The acquisition was completed with a mixed consideration that included $19 million in cash and 140,552 shares of Regis Corporation’s common stock valued at $3 million.

Furthermore, a unique post-closing arrangement enables Holdco, a party involved in the transaction, to receive potential cash payments not exceeding $3 million based on specific financial performance metrics in the 2025, 2026, and 2027 calendar years.

Additionally, Regis Corporation made adjustments to its Financing Agreement on the same day as the acquisition. An Amendment to the Financing Agreement was signed, with the lenders providing incremental first lien term loans totaling $15 million. These funds were designated to finance the acquisition of Alline Salon Group, further enhancing Regis Corporation’s financial flexibility.

In connection with the amended Financing Agreement, Regis Corporation issued warrants to certain entities associated with TCW Asset Management Company LLC and Asilia Investments. The warrants allow the purchase of up to a combined 64,372 shares of Regis Corporation’s common stock for $23.86 per share.

The recent transactions reflect Regis Corporation’s strategic efforts to enhance its position in the market, optimize operational efficiencies, and foster growth opportunities. The company’s initiatives highlight a deliberate approach to creating stakeholder value and fortifying its market presence amidst evolving industry trends.

While this concludes the summary of the recent 8-K filing by Regis Corporation, investors and industry enthusiasts await further developments and impacts of these strategic moves on the company’s future operations and financial performance.

