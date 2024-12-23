Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $8,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 8,649 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,400,035 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $697,411,000 after purchasing an additional 323,235 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at $205,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $163.22 on Monday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.72 and a 12 month high of $175.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a PE ratio of 46.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00.

In other news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 595 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $101,923.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,151,725.60. This trade represents a 1.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 17,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.66, for a total value of $3,023,680.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,582 shares in the company, valued at $19,779,302.12. The trade was a 13.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,063 shares of company stock valued at $4,603,201. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.80.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

