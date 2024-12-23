Tidal Investments LLC Buys 6,017 Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 34.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,017 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in KE were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of KE by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,044,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,774,000 after acquiring an additional 72,755 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in KE by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 57,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 18,687 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of KE during the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of KE by 1.3% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 564,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,982,000 after acquiring an additional 7,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in KE by 459.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 177,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 145,699 shares in the last quarter. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of KE in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.80 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of KE from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

NYSE:BEKE opened at $18.38 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.36. KE Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $26.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of -0.77.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

